Is this a Prime Time To acquire Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) stock

After finishing at $42.22 in the prior trading day, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) closed at $43.33, up 2.63%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 717662 shares were traded. RETA stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.48.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RETA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.80 and its Current Ratio is at 8.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on December 09, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $35.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 482.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 361.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RETA has reached a high of $46.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.25.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 589.28K shares per day over the past 3-months and 719.69k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 36.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.57M. Insiders hold about 3.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RETA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.34M with a Short Ratio of 8.14M, compared to 4.95M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.62% and a Short% of Float of 26.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.05 and a low estimate of -$2.63, while EPS last year was -$1.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.17, with high estimates of -$1.83 and low estimates of -$2.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$8.18 and -$8.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.4. EPS for the following year is -$8.3, with 8 analysts recommending between -$6.6 and -$10.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RETA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.49M, down -67.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.81M and the low estimate is $6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 576.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.