Is this a Prime Time To acquire Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) stock

After finishing at $9.98 in the prior trading day, Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE: SG) closed at $10.37, up 3.91%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 752608 shares were traded. SG stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.91.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.70 and its Current Ratio is at 8.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $11 from $21 previously.

On June 27, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $15.

Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on June 15, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $28 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when McPhail James sold 6,174 shares for $13.50 per share. The transaction valued at 83,343 led to the insider holds 150,500 shares of the business.

Carr Chris sold 7,478 shares of SG for $100,927 on Nov 17. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 158,420 shares after completing the transaction at $13.50 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Shlossman Daniel, who serves as the Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 4,451 shares for $14.60 each. As a result, the insider received 64,981 and left with 239,819 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SG has reached a high of $40.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.28.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.16M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 110.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.59M. Insiders hold about 8.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.8M with a Short Ratio of 9.69M, compared to 14.37M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.16% and a Short% of Float of 27.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.44 and -$1.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.54. EPS for the following year is -$1.1, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.85 and -$1.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $499.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $482.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $489.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $339.87M, up 44.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $667.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $691.94M and the low estimate is $636.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.