Is TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:RNAZ) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: RNAZ) closed at $0.75 in the last session, down -17.49% from day before closing price of $0.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1592 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4771499 shares were traded. RNAZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9423 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7135.

We take a closer look at RNAZ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when Dudley Robert Michael bought 20,000 shares for $1.15 per share. The transaction valued at 23,000 led to the insider holds 893,114 shares of the business.

Fitzgerald Thomas A bought 12,000 shares of RNAZ for $15,240 on Jun 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 139,377 shares after completing the transaction at $1.27 per share. On May 31, another insider, Dudley Robert Michael, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $1.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,740 and bolstered with 873,114 shares of the company.

Over the past 52 weeks, RNAZ has reached a high of $3.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5598, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2455.

According to the various share statistics, RNAZ traded on average about 2.88M shares per day over the past 3-months and 593.22k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 12.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.67M. Insiders hold about 6.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RNAZ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 37.76k with a Short Ratio of 0.46M, compared to 5.84k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.29% and a Short% of Float of 0.43%.

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.45, with high estimates of -$0.45 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.49 and -$1.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.64, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.64 and -$0.64.