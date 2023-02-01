Is United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) closed at $440.95 in the last session, up 2.78% from day before closing price of $429.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+11.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 919448 shares were traded. URI stock price reached its highest trading level at $441.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $425.55.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at URI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 286.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Bernstein on August 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $269 from $307 previously.

On March 11, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $425.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when PINTOFF CRAIG ADAM sold 4,761 shares for $434.56 per share. The transaction valued at 2,068,946 led to the insider holds 15,942 shares of the business.

Limoges Andrew B. sold 519 shares of URI for $224,208 on Jan 27. The VP, Controller now owns 2,235 shares after completing the transaction at $432.00 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, Asplund Dale A, who serves as the EVP, Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 13,392 shares for $436.26 each. As a result, the insider received 5,842,415 and left with 19,229 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, URI has reached a high of $438.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $230.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 367.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 311.60.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, URI traded on average about 696.11K shares per day over the past 3-months and 866.9k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 69.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.94M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.90% stake in the company. Shares short for URI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.12M with a Short Ratio of 3.91M, compared to 3.05M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.46% and a Short% of Float of 5.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $9.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $10.22 and a low estimate of $8.45, while EPS last year was $7.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.42, with high estimates of $7 and low estimates of $5.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $33.12 and $29.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $31.6. EPS for the following year is $34.19, with 20 analysts recommending between $38.88 and $27.99.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.22B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.29B to a low estimate of $3.08B. As of the current estimate, United Rentals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.78B, an estimated increase of 15.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.75B, an increase of 12.30% less than the figure of $15.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.65B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for URI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.72B, up 19.20% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.99B and the low estimate is $11.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.