Is Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $23.50 in the prior trading day, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) closed at $23.60, up 0.43%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 666525 shares were traded. ZNTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.44.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZNTL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.00 and its Current Ratio is at 8.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 06, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $67.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when Gallagher Cam sold 10,000 shares for $24.15 per share. The transaction valued at 241,515 led to the insider holds 352,011 shares of the business.

Gallagher Cam sold 10,000 shares of ZNTL for $210,228 on Jan 05. The President now owns 362,011 shares after completing the transaction at $21.02 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Gallagher Cam, who serves as the President of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $22.77 each. As a result, the insider received 284,683 and left with 372,011 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZNTL has reached a high of $59.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.19.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 558.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 396.22k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 56.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.72M. Shares short for ZNTL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.88M with a Short Ratio of 7.87M, compared to 6.07M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.31% and a Short% of Float of 14.05%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.01 and a low estimate of -$1.41, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.17, with high estimates of -$1 and low estimates of -$1.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.63 and -$5.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.88. EPS for the following year is -$4.68, with 10 analysts recommending between -$3.63 and -$6.39.