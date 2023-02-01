It’s a good day to be an Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) shareholder

In the latest session, Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) closed at $0.72 down -0.19% from its previous closing price of $0.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0014 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2125406 shares were traded. BLBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5801.

For a deeper understanding of Blackboxstocks Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when WINSPEAR ROBERT L bought 4,521 shares for $1.30 per share. The transaction valued at 5,877 led to the insider holds 173,000 shares of the business.

Balestri Ray bought 8,183 shares of BLBX for $10,392 on Jun 16. The Director now owns 125,366 shares after completing the transaction at $1.27 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, WINSPEAR ROBERT L, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 10,479 shares for $1.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 12,051 and bolstered with 168,479 shares of the company.

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.87.

Over the past 52 weeks, BLBX has reached a high of $5.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4266, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1807.

For the past three months, BLBX has traded an average of 206.71K shares per day and 1.07M over the past ten days. A total of 13.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.67M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BLBX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 105.03k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 130.99k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.80% and a Short% of Float of 1.11%.

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.07 and $0.01.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLBX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.63M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.11M, down -8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.03M and the low estimate is $9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 87.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.