It’s a good day to be an Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $83.49, down -0.82% from its previous closing price of $84.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 855230 shares were traded. BOOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $86.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $82.69.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BOOT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 06, 2023, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $85.

Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $100.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Watkins James M bought 2,500 shares for $52.34 per share. The transaction valued at 130,838 led to the insider holds 11,730 shares of the business.

STARRETT PETER bought 4,000 shares of BOOT for $283,505 on Aug 22. The Director now owns 14,799 shares after completing the transaction at $70.88 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, Watkins James M, who serves as the CFO & SECRETARY of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $60.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 152,082 and bolstered with 8,353 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Boot’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BOOT has reached a high of $105.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.13.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BOOT traded 755.49K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 29.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.64M. Shares short for BOOT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.03M with a Short Ratio of 2.43M, compared to 2.57M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.17% and a Short% of Float of 12.13%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.83 and a low estimate of $1.68, while EPS last year was $2.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.61, with high estimates of $1.72 and low estimates of $1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.9 and $5.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.72. EPS for the following year is $6.07, with 12 analysts recommending between $6.91 and $4.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BOOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.49B, up 11.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.88B and the low estimate is $1.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.