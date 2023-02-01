It’s an appealing income play to consider Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT)

After finishing at $0.73 in the prior trading day, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT) closed at $0.74, up 1.88%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0136 from its previous closing price. On the day, 536158 shares were traded. TCRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7651 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7041.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TCRT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Postma Robert W bought 750,000 shares for $0.65 per share. The transaction valued at 487,500 led to the insider holds 5,000,000 shares of the business.

Vieser Jaime bought 1,250,000 shares of TCRT for $812,500 on Nov 29. The Director now owns 1,250,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.65 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 58.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCRT has reached a high of $4.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7160, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1685.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 641.74k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 240.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 218.98M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TCRT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 29.39M with a Short Ratio of 24.18M, compared to 28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.59% and a Short% of Float of 15.90%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$0.27.