It’s an appealing income play to consider Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA)

The price of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) closed at $0.31 in the last session, up 8.80% from day before closing price of $0.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0249 from its previous closing price. On the day, 522797 shares were traded. CNXA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2667.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CNXA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when BitNile Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000 shares for $0.79 per share. The transaction valued at 3,968 led to the insider holds 1,265,000 shares of the business.

BitNile Holdings, Inc. sold 70,100 shares of CNXA for $61,723 on Sep 07. The 10% Owner now owns 1,270,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.88 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, BitNile Holdings, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 39,990 shares for $1.00 each. As a result, the insider received 40,082 and left with 1,340,010 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNXA has reached a high of $16.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2303, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6969.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CNXA traded on average about 1.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.82M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 12.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.22M. Insiders hold about 35.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CNXA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 47.7k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 2.99k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.34% and a Short% of Float of 0.41%.