It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Accolade Inc. (ACCD) stock

The closing price of Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) was $11.67 for the day, up 5.32% from the previous closing price of $11.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 681877 shares were traded. ACCD stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.06.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ACCD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 07, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

On August 12, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on August 12, 2022, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 18 when HILTON MICHAEL W sold 99 shares for $9.96 per share. The transaction valued at 986 led to the insider holds 129,735 shares of the business.

Cavanaugh Robert N sold 176 shares of ACCD for $1,754 on Jan 18. The President now owns 144,796 shares after completing the transaction at $9.96 per share. On Jan 18, another insider, SINGH RAJEEV, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 276 shares for $9.96 each. As a result, the insider received 2,750 and left with 153,865 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACCD has reached a high of $22.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.42.

Shares Statistics:

ACCD traded an average of 678.32K shares per day over the past three months and 619.61k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.97M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ACCD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.15M with a Short Ratio of 3.49M, compared to 4.64M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.77% and a Short% of Float of 5.87%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.56 and a low estimate of -$0.73, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.28 and -$6.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.26. EPS for the following year is -$2, with 15 analysts recommending between -$1.14 and -$2.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACCD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $368.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $310M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $359.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $310.02M, up 15.90% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $405.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $417.5M and the low estimate is $363M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.