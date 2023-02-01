It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Axos Financial Inc. (AX) stock

The closing price of Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE: AX) was $48.12 for the day, up 2.40% from the previous closing price of $46.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 588842 shares were traded. AX stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.80.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on July 11, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $56 from $52 previously.

B. Riley Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 28, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $62.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when PITTERS RON sold 2,000 shares for $42.54 per share. The transaction valued at 85,080 led to the insider holds 11,315 shares of the business.

Nick Mosich sold 4,500 shares of AX for $182,610 on Sep 01. The Director now owns 77,694 shares after completing the transaction at $40.58 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, Dada Uzair, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,334 shares for $40.60 each. As a result, the insider received 94,760 and left with 20,073 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Axos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AX has reached a high of $56.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.07.

Shares Statistics:

AX traded an average of 298.67K shares per day over the past three months and 322.25k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.52M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.26M with a Short Ratio of 2.18M, compared to 2.01M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.77% and a Short% of Float of 4.63%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.28 and a low estimate of $1.09, while EPS last year was $1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.15, with high estimates of $1.21 and low estimates of $1.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.92 and $4.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.67. EPS for the following year is $4.98, with 6 analysts recommending between $5.14 and $4.7.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $216.5M to a low estimate of $198.15M. As of the current estimate, Axos Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $176.35M, an estimated increase of 16.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $850.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $795.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $824.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $720.52M, up 14.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $898.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $939M and the low estimate is $865.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.