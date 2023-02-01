It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Foot Locker Inc. (FL) stock

The closing price of Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) was $43.51 for the day, up 2.52% from the previous closing price of $42.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2849299 shares were traded. FL stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.40.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on August 22, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $36 from $24 previously.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on August 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $40.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 26 when Maurer John A sold 3,500 shares for $42.01 per share. The transaction valued at 147,035 led to the insider holds 23,221 shares of the business.

Greener Todd sold 2,500 shares of FL for $94,075 on Jan 05. The SVP, Global Supply Chain now owns 5,921 shares after completing the transaction at $37.63 per share. On Dec 30, another insider, Maurer John A, who serves as the VP, Treasurer of the company, sold 3,500 shares for $36.74 each. As a result, the insider received 128,590 and left with 23,221 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Foot’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FL has reached a high of $45.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.87.

Shares Statistics:

FL traded an average of 2.51M shares per day over the past three months and 2.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 93.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.65M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.37M with a Short Ratio of 8.61M, compared to 8.51M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.05% and a Short% of Float of 13.69%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.70, FL has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.13. The current Payout Ratio is 31.50% for FL, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 1990 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.47 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $1.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $1.15 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.5 and $4.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.34. EPS for the following year is $4.11, with 20 analysts recommending between $4.91 and $3.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.96B, down -6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.43B and the low estimate is $7.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.