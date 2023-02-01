It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) stock

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) closed the day trading at $0.28 up 8.50% from the previous closing price of $0.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0216 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10367215 shares were traded. ZOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2757 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2530.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ZOM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.50 and its Current Ratio is at 17.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Dawson James on January 06, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZOM has reached a high of $0.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2112, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2389.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ZOM traded about 10.08M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ZOM traded about 16.9M shares per day. A total of 979.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 965.42M. Insiders hold about 1.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ZOM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 89.39M with a Short Ratio of 90.23M, compared to 85.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.12% and a Short% of Float of 9.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.21M and the low estimate is $15.21M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 243.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.