KPTI (Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) closed at $3.30 up 7.14% from its previous closing price of $3.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2384298 shares were traded. KPTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on January 19, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On November 04, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $7 to $10.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on February 09, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $8.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when Paulson Richard A. sold 3,922 shares for $3.27 per share. The transaction valued at 12,825 led to the insider holds 608,605 shares of the business.

Paulson Richard A. sold 3,490 shares of KPTI for $18,043 on Dec 05. The President and CEO now owns 612,527 shares after completing the transaction at $5.17 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, Paulson Richard A., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 3,493 shares for $4.54 each. As a result, the insider received 15,858 and left with 616,017 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KPTI has reached a high of $14.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7672, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9257.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KPTI has traded an average of 2.70M shares per day and 2.39M over the past ten days. A total of 80.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.06M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.20% stake in the company. Shares short for KPTI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.69M with a Short Ratio of 21.67M, compared to 14.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.16% and a Short% of Float of 20.43%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.35 and a low estimate of -$0.73, while EPS last year was -$0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.78 and -$2.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.1. EPS for the following year is -$1.46, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.81 and -$1.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $34.56M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $36.39M to a low estimate of $32.7M. As of the current estimate, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $25.8M, an estimated increase of 34.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $38.01M, a decrease of -69.90% less than the figure of $34.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $41M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $35.11M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KPTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $164.54M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $135.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $157.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $209.82M, down -25.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $176.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $238.77M and the low estimate is $143M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.