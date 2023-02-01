MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) closed the day trading at $1.32 up 1.54% from the previous closing price of $1.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1040122 shares were traded. MPLN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2850.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MPLN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2 from $3 previously.

On July 12, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $6.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Colaluca Anthony Jr bought 35,000 shares for $1.47 per share. The transaction valued at 51,443 led to the insider holds 101,287 shares of the business.

Tabak Mark sold 4,500,000 shares of MPLN for $17,100,000 on Aug 22. The Director now owns 1,099,636 shares after completing the transaction at $3.80 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Kim Michael, who serves as the SVP, Chief Information Officer of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $4.37 each. As a result, the insider received 218,360 and left with 362,386 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MultiPlan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1320.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MPLN has reached a high of $6.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3684, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4065.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MPLN traded about 2.25M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MPLN traded about 1.34M shares per day. A total of 639.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 600.12M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MPLN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 24.45M with a Short Ratio of 20.24M, compared to 28.34M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.83% and a Short% of Float of 6.85%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.21 and $0.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MPLN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.12B, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.2B and the low estimate is $1.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.