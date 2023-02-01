Olin Corporation (OLN) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) was $64.59 for the day, up 2.97% from the previous closing price of $62.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1544187 shares were traded. OLN stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.82.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of OLN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 50.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2023, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $60 to $65.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when VARILEK JAMES A sold 50,000 shares for $56.56 per share. The transaction valued at 2,828,090 led to the insider holds 17,761 shares of the business.

VARILEK JAMES A sold 3,345 shares of OLN for $193,336 on Aug 18. The EVP & COO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $57.81 per share. On May 27, another insider, Sumner R Nichole, who serves as the VP & Controller of the company, sold 9,518 shares for $64.83 each. As a result, the insider received 617,009 and left with 12,242 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Olin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OLN has reached a high of $67.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.04.

Shares Statistics:

OLN traded an average of 1.37M shares per day over the past three months and 1.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 141.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.28M. Insiders hold about 0.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OLN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.18M with a Short Ratio of 2.53M, compared to 4.07M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.88% and a Short% of Float of 4.14%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.80, OLN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.26. The current Payout Ratio is 8.20% for OLN, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 08, 1999 when the company split stock in a 1575:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.31 and a low estimate of $1.18, while EPS last year was $1.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.5, with high estimates of $1.91 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.9 and $8.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.72. EPS for the following year is $6.95, with 18 analysts recommending between $11 and $4.71.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.59B to a low estimate of $2B. As of the current estimate, Olin Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.43B, an estimated decrease of -9.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.19B, a decrease of -11.10% less than the figure of -$9.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.96B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OLN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.91B, up 8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11B and the low estimate is $7.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.