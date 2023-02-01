The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) was $33.93 for the day, up 3.73% from the previous closing price of $32.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 546196 shares were traded. TBBK stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.42.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TBBK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on January 30, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.

On January 12, 2022, Keefe Bruyette started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $40.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Cohn Matthew bought 2,870 shares for $27.99 per share. The transaction valued at 80,341 led to the insider holds 1,870 shares of the business.

Cohn Matthew bought 18,040 shares of TBBK for $505,039 on Nov 01. The Director now owns 39,798 shares after completing the transaction at $28.00 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, Cohn Matthew, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 211 shares for $27.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,802 and bolstered with 40,009 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TBBK has reached a high of $34.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.53.

Shares Statistics:

TBBK traded an average of 323.97K shares per day over the past three months and 427.06k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.20M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TBBK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.49M with a Short Ratio of 1.82M, compared to 1.67M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.63% and a Short% of Float of 3.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.31 and $2.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.29. EPS for the following year is $2.92, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.92 and $2.92.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $68.21M to a low estimate of $66.8M. As of the current estimate, The Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $52.16M, an estimated increase of 29.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $68.36M, an increase of 29.30% less than the figure of $29.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $69.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $67.03M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TBBK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $237.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $236.47M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $236.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $210.88M, up 12.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $287.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $293.3M and the low estimate is $282.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.