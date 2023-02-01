The name Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) closed at $0.73 up 4.78% from its previous closing price of $0.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0333 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1700797 shares were traded. GNUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Genius Brands International Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Dawson James on December 15, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Turner-Graham Cynthia bought 5,000 shares for $0.73 per share. The transaction valued at 3,674 led to the insider holds 5,000 shares of the business.

Hirsh Michael bought 5,460 shares of GNUS for $3,767 on Sep 21. The Director now owns 49,273 shares after completing the transaction at $0.69 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Hirsh Michael, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,460 shares for $0.95 each. As a result, the insider received 5,171 and left with 43,813 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNUS has reached a high of $1.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6335, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6989.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GNUS has traded an average of 1.48M shares per day and 1.96M over the past ten days. A total of 317.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 295.53M. Insiders hold about 5.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GNUS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 36.56M with a Short Ratio of 32.33M, compared to 35.47M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.54% and a Short% of Float of 11.59%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GNUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $61.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $61.39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $61.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.87M, up 679.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $82.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $82.68M and the low estimate is $82.68M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.