The name Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Metacrine Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.53, up 6.18% from its previous closing price of $0.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0309 from its previous closing price. On the day, 721312 shares were traded. MTCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5330 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MTCR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.20 and its Current Ratio is at 12.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 22, 2021, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 26 when York Michael sold 107,054 shares for $0.41 per share. The transaction valued at 44,331 led to the insider holds 103,499 shares of the business.

Klassen Preston sold 380,605 shares of MTCR for $157,266 on Jan 26. The President & CEO now owns 541,905 shares after completing the transaction at $0.41 per share. On Dec 21, another insider, Leonard Braden Michael, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 120,099 shares for $0.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 48,040 and bolstered with 6,160,570 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTCR has reached a high of $0.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4272, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4577.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MTCR traded 335.19K shares on average per day over the past three months and 488.06k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 42.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.23M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MTCR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 138.54k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 357.42k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.33% and a Short% of Float of 0.35%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.62. EPS for the following year is -$0.31, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.53.