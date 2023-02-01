There Is Still Room For Unity Software Inc. (U) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) closed the day trading at $35.52 up 6.25% from the previous closing price of $33.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10371051 shares were traded. U stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.44.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of U, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when Carpenter Carol W. sold 797 shares for $32.03 per share. The transaction valued at 25,528 led to the insider holds 432,976 shares of the business.

Carpenter Carol W. sold 797 shares of U for $24,954 on Dec 15. The SVP & Chief Marketing Officer now owns 433,773 shares after completing the transaction at $31.31 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, Visoso Luis Felipe, who serves as the SVP and CFO of the company, sold 16,483 shares for $35.69 each. As a result, the insider received 588,278 and left with 737,715 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, U has reached a high of $119.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.78.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, U traded about 12.46M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, U traded about 11.43M shares per day. A total of 403.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 323.07M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.30% stake in the company. Shares short for U as of Oct 13, 2022 were 29.13M with a Short Ratio of 28.48M, compared to 30.83M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.70% and a Short% of Float of 13.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 18 analysts recommending between $0.38 and -$0.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for U’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, up 21.30% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.16B and the low estimate is $1.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.