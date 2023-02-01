There Is Still Room For Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) was $42.00 for the day, down -0.12% from the previous closing price of $42.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 758069 shares were traded. VTYX stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.60.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VTYX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.70 and its Current Ratio is at 11.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on December 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On November 17, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $45.

On September 07, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on September 07, 2022, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 23 when White William Richard sold 33,353 shares for $35.10 per share. The transaction valued at 1,170,592 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Mohan Raju sold 55,354 shares of VTYX for $1,749,640 on Dec 22. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,603,126 shares after completing the transaction at $31.61 per share. On Dec 22, another insider, Nuss John, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 13,812 shares for $31.61 each. As a result, the insider received 436,654 and left with 244,815 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTYX has reached a high of $43.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.81.

Shares Statistics:

VTYX traded an average of 666.43K shares per day over the past three months and 958.3k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.91M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VTYX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.99M with a Short Ratio of 4.13M, compared to 3.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.06% and a Short% of Float of 14.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.51, while EPS last year was -$3.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.5, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.65 and -$1.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.79. EPS for the following year is -$2.17, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.85 and -$2.7.