This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS)

As of close of business last night, Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $24.19, up 4.85% from its previous closing price of $23.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2999049 shares were traded. GOOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.12.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GOOS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 07, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $59 to $35.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on January 06, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $56.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Canada’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOOS has reached a high of $34.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.05.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GOOS traded 1.78M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.5M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 105.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.03M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.67% stake in the company. Shares short for GOOS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.97M with a Short Ratio of 12.45M, compared to 6.73M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.52% and a Short% of Float of 20.23%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.35, with high estimates of $1.54 and low estimates of $1.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.38 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.2. EPS for the following year is $1.44, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.72 and $0.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $911.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $969.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $844.23M, up 14.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.15B and the low estimate is $856.47M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.