Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC) closed the day trading at $1.96 down -0.51% from the previous closing price of $1.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 848714 shares were traded. CDXC stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8100.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CDXC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 11, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $6 to $2.40.

On March 08, 2022, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on March 08, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 when Fried Robert N bought 80,000 shares for $1.25 per share. The transaction valued at 100,000 led to the insider holds 972,314 shares of the business.

Chau Hoi Shuen Solina Holly bought 960,000 shares of CDXC for $1,200,000 on Sep 30. The 10% Owner now owns 7,885,641 shares after completing the transaction at $1.25 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Chau Hoi Shuen Solina Holly, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 60,037 shares for $1.66 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,878 and bolstered with 6,925,641 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDXC has reached a high of $3.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7368, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7049.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CDXC traded about 247.87K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CDXC traded about 203.29k shares per day. A total of 68.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.78M. Insiders hold about 12.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CDXC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.02M with a Short Ratio of 1.87M, compared to 2.16M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.95% and a Short% of Float of 3.35%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.28 and -$0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.14, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.06 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $18.69M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $19M to a low estimate of $18.46M. As of the current estimate, ChromaDex Corporation’s year-ago sales were $17.31M, an estimated increase of 8.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.04M, an increase of 12.80% over than the figure of $8.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.69M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDXC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $73.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $72.28M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $72.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $67.45M, up 7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $88.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $100M and the low estimate is $84.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.