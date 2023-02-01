Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS)

Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: STSS) closed the day trading at $1.90 up 6.15% from the previous closing price of $1.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1684266 shares were traded. STSS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of STSS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Hayes Robert Michael bought 3,000 shares for $1.34 per share. The transaction valued at 4,030 led to the insider holds 53,082 shares of the business.

Hayes Robert Michael bought 2,000 shares of STSS for $2,739 on Sep 02. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 50,082 shares after completing the transaction at $1.37 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Hayes Robert Michael, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $1.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,520 and bolstered with 48,082 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STSS has reached a high of $3.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3144, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2184.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, STSS traded about 115.89K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, STSS traded about 227.11k shares per day. A total of 9.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.70M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.80% stake in the company. Shares short for STSS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 42.76k with a Short Ratio of 0.14M, compared to 87.76k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.46% and a Short% of Float of 0.77%.