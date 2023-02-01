Update from Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA): A steady trajectory

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) closed the day trading at $1.66 down -1.78% from the previous closing price of $1.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1485823 shares were traded. SNOA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SNOA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNOA has reached a high of $4.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4454, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4831.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SNOA traded about 2.54M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SNOA traded about 11.09M shares per day. A total of 3.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.09M. Insiders hold about 0.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SNOA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 717 with a Short Ratio of 0.05M, compared to 5.88k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.02% and a Short% of Float of 0.02%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.