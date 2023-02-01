Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $18.76 in the prior trading day, Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) closed at $18.68, down -0.43%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11009165 shares were traded. UPST stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.61.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UPST by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on November 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $15 from $34 previously.

On October 25, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $17.

Atlantic Equities Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on August 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $32 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 23 when Datta Sanjay sold 3,200 shares for $17.48 per share. The transaction valued at 55,936 led to the insider holds 275,585 shares of the business.

Datta Sanjay sold 3,200 shares of UPST for $54,448 on Jan 17. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 275,585 shares after completing the transaction at $17.02 per share. On Jan 09, another insider, Datta Sanjay, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,200 shares for $13.48 each. As a result, the insider received 43,136 and left with 275,585 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UPST has reached a high of $161.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.77.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.39M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.79M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 81.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.99M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.40% stake in the company. Shares short for UPST as of Oct 13, 2022 were 26.26M with a Short Ratio of 25.72M, compared to 24.34M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 32.28% and a Short% of Float of 37.56%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.98 and $0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.71. EPS for the following year is $1.32, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.35 and $0.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UPST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $938.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $869.04M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $895.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $848.55M, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $948.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.24B and the low estimate is $758.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.