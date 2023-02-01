What Caused Cuentas (CUEN) Stock To Rise On Wednesday?

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) experienced a substantial 12.03% surge in its market value, reaching $1.2211 as of Wednesday’s latest update. Despite the lack of significant news announcements, the sudden growth could be a signal of underlying positive developments, providing valuable insights for investors.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

What recently happened at CUEN?

In January, Cuentas (CUEN) signed on Lexi Terrero as an independent director, bringing her experience as the Managing Partner of The Flo Lab, a full-service marketing agency with offices in New York, Dallas, and Miami. Ms. Terrero brings a wealth of expertise to Cuentas, with a proven track record of success in strategic marketing and business development.

Among her responsibilities are media & public relations, brand partnerships, content strategy, influencer campaigns, and influencer engagement for the agency’s clients and high-profile celebrities. Prior to this, she worked in private equity, finance, taxation, and investor relations. She served as the Chief Financial Officer and Director of Hispanicize Media Group, LLC. Her diversified background in both the financial and media worlds gives her a unique insight into how to effectively develop and execute successful campaigns.

CUEN entered into an agreement:

A binding letter of intent was signed by CUEN last month for the acquisition of a minority stake in 4280 Lakewood Road, LLC for $2 million by issuing common shares to Core Development Holdings Corporation, the Florida project partner. Lakewood Village is a multi-family development located in Lake Worth, Florida with 96 brand-new two and three-bedroom apartments.

Lakewood Village accepts applications from customers interested in renting apartments. With this acquisition, CUEN will now have a financial stake in Lakewood Village and an opportunity to provide rental services to customers interested in the modern amenities this development has to offer.

How CUEN will be going through it?

Once the evaluations from third-party appraisers have been completed and the CUEN Board of Directors has approved the transaction, the transaction is expected to close promptly. Through Cuentas Financial Services’ platform, the account holders will be able to access CuentasCasa, a low-cost rental property initiative. Initially, Cuentas (CUEN )will offer a limited selection of rental apartments as CuentasCasa aspires to become a thriving enterprise.