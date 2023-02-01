What shareholders can do to beat the market with Paltalk Inc. (PALT) stock

In the latest session, Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) closed at $4.20 up 3.70% from its previous closing price of $4.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1117286 shares were traded. PALT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Paltalk Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when Katz Jason bought 5,900 shares for $1.79 per share. The transaction valued at 10,561 led to the insider holds 625,912 shares of the business.

Katz Jason bought 9,100 shares of PALT for $16,289 on Aug 23. The CEO, President, COO & Chairman now owns 620,012 shares after completing the transaction at $1.79 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Katz Jason, who serves as the CEO, President, COO & Chairman of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $2.07 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,350 and bolstered with 610,912 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PALT has reached a high of $4.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8500, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8705.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PALT has traded an average of 119.64K shares per day and 443.21k over the past ten days. A total of 9.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.50M. Insiders hold about 6.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PALT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 73.36k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 111.72k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.75% and a Short% of Float of 1.26%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.18, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PALT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.71M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.27M, down -19.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.94M and the low estimate is $11.94M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.