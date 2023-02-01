What shareholders can do to beat the market with Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) stock

As of close of business last night, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s stock clocked out at $1.12, up 1.82% from its previous closing price of $1.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1528822 shares were traded. TNXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TNXP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.30 and its Current Ratio is at 11.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 18, 2019, ROTH Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $4.

ROTH Capital Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 18, 2017, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 29 when LEDERMAN SETH bought 20,000 shares for $1.71 per share. The transaction valued at 34,200 led to the insider holds 24,235 shares of the business.

LEDERMAN SETH bought 100,000 shares of TNXP for $24,500 on Mar 25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 112,177 shares after completing the transaction at $0.24 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TNXP has reached a high of $11.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6072, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4973.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TNXP traded 6.81M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.64M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.84M. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TNXP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.13M with a Short Ratio of 5.66M, compared to 1.9M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.12% and a Short% of Float of 2.12%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.72 and a low estimate of -$1.32, while EPS last year was -$1.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.02, with high estimates of -$0.63 and low estimates of -$1.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.42 and -$4.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.16. EPS for the following year is -$3.81, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.6 and -$6.02.