What shareholders can do to beat the market with Tuya Inc. (TUYA) stock

As of close of business last night, Tuya Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.79, up 1.45% from its previous closing price of $2.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 637032 shares were traded. TUYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5650.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TUYA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.60 and its Current Ratio is at 13.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on February 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $7.20 from $9.20 previously.

On May 14, 2021, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $22.

On April 13, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $25.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on April 13, 2021, with a $25 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TUYA has reached a high of $6.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8618, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8360.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TUYA traded 857.34K shares on average per day over the past three months and 493.88k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 553.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 380.86M. Insiders hold about 24.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TUYA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.2M with a Short Ratio of 5.90M, compared to 7.93M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $44.11M. It ranges from a high estimate of $45.76M to a low estimate of $43M. As of the current estimate, Tuya Inc.’s year-ago sales were $85.58M, an estimated decrease of -48.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $45.01M, a decrease of -40.00% over than the figure of -$48.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $47.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $43.3M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TUYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $270.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $199.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $218.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $302.08M, down -27.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $234.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $320.31M and the low estimate is $204.39M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.