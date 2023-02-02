A glimpse at Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) closed at $18.05 down -0.50% from its previous closing price of $18.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 942422 shares were traded. GNK stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.78.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 30, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On August 03, 2022, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on July 21, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when REGAN ARTHUR L sold 22,887 shares for $15.82 per share. The transaction valued at 362,020 led to the insider holds 74,781 shares of the business.

REGAN ARTHUR L sold 62,512 shares of GNK for $978,313 on Aug 22. The Director now owns 55,824 shares after completing the transaction at $15.65 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Adamo Joseph, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 75 shares for $17.61 each. As a result, the insider received 1,321 and left with 6,812 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Genco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNK has reached a high of $27.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.28.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GNK has traded an average of 919.04K shares per day and 843.52k over the past ten days. A total of 42.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.76M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GNK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.71M with a Short Ratio of 2.51M, compared to 1.7M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.04% and a Short% of Float of 5.55%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GNK is 3.12, from 0.08 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 14.46%. The current Payout Ratio is 40.40% for GNK, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 07, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.22 and a low estimate of $0.84, while EPS last year was $1.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.94, with high estimates of $1.22 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.28 and $3.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.21. EPS for the following year is $3.66, with 8 analysts recommending between $5.19 and $2.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $111.31M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $136.7M to a low estimate of $87.62M. As of the current estimate, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s year-ago sales were $120.09M, an estimated decrease of -7.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $108.36M, a decrease of -40.90% less than the figure of -$7.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $132.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $78.92M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GNK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $554.74M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $408M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $478.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $547.13M, down -12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $401.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $525.35M and the low estimate is $276.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -16.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.