A glimpse at Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR)’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NYSE: HOMB) closed at $24.15 up 1.17% from its previous closing price of $23.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1017006 shares were traded. HOMB stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.66.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR)’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on April 17, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when French Tracy sold 51,367 shares for $24.21 per share. The transaction valued at 1,243,595 led to the insider holds 165,949 shares of the business.

Hickman James Pat sold 7,800 shares of HOMB for $198,900 on Dec 02. The Director now owns 116,100 shares after completing the transaction at $25.50 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Hickman James Pat, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,900 shares for $25.50 each. As a result, the insider received 277,950 and left with 123,900 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Home’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOMB has reached a high of $26.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.05.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HOMB has traded an average of 798.97K shares per day and 823.28k over the past ten days. A total of 204.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 189.65M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HOMB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.47M with a Short Ratio of 6.19M, compared to 7.31M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.64% and a Short% of Float of 4.31%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HOMB is 0.72, from 0.54 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.52. The current Payout Ratio is 44.30% for HOMB, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 07, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 08, 2016 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.59 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.6 and $1.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.56. EPS for the following year is $2.2, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.25 and $2.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $262.01M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $265M to a low estimate of $257.85M. As of the current estimate, Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR)’s year-ago sales were $170.98M, an estimated increase of 53.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $260.17M, an increase of 61.20% over than the figure of $53.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $267.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $255.28M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOMB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $932.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $922.87M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $925.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $710.54M, up 30.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.08B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.