A glimpse at Vertical Aerospace Ltd.’s potential climb to old highs

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 530327 shares were traded. EVTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EVTL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.00 and its Current Ratio is at 8.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 11, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $9.

On January 18, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $7.Barclays initiated its Underweight rating on January 18, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVTL has reached a high of $11.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1742, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4658.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EVTL traded 410.06K shares on average per day over the past three months and 847.39k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 178.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.30M. Insiders hold about 78.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.50% stake in the company. Shares short for EVTL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.51M with a Short Ratio of 0.54M, compared to 427.36k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.72% and a Short% of Float of 2.71%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.