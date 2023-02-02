A Stock You Should Be Looking At: American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB)

The price of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) closed at $0.21 in the last session, down -5.14% from day before closing price of $0.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0113 from its previous closing price. On the day, 854973 shares were traded. AREB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AREB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AREB has reached a high of $5.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2201, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5698.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AREB traded on average about 1.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.54M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 16.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.38M. Insiders hold about 3.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AREB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 71.58k with a Short Ratio of 0.22M, compared to 316.96k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 1.52%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.06 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.2M and the low estimate is $23.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 121.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.