A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

After finishing at $54.58 in the prior trading day, Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) closed at $55.59, up 1.85%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1835758 shares were traded. IRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.90.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IRM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 19.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 19.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on December 16, 2022, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $58.

On December 14, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $66.

On June 24, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $58.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on June 24, 2022, with a $58 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 when Meaney William L sold 10,507 shares for $51.76 per share. The transaction valued at 543,842 led to the insider holds 295,650 shares of the business.

MARSON DEBORAH sold 1,125 shares of IRM for $56,902 on Jan 11. The EVP, General Counsel, Sec. now owns 45,782 shares after completing the transaction at $50.58 per share. On Jan 11, another insider, Meaney William L, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 10,507 shares for $50.58 each. As a result, the insider received 531,444 and left with 295,650 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Iron’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 30.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IRM has reached a high of $58.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.06.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.42M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.95M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 290.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 288.19M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.20% stake in the company. Shares short for IRM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.92M with a Short Ratio of 15.96M, compared to 18.39M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.51% and a Short% of Float of 9.14%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, IRM’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.47, compared to 2.47 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.87. The current Payout Ratio is 108.70% for IRM, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 25, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1082:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.81 and $1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.76. EPS for the following year is $1.98, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.12 and $1.68.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $1.32B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.32B to a low estimate of $1.3B. As of the current estimate, Iron Mountain Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.13B, an estimated increase of 16.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.35B, an increase of 16.20% less than the figure of $16.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.36B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.34B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.49B, up 15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.73B and the low estimate is $5.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.