A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

After finishing at $28.54 in the prior trading day, Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) closed at $29.79, up 4.38%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1936887 shares were traded. RVLV stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.88.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RVLV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 86.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on January 05, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $28 from $34 previously.

On December 16, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $25.

Barclays Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on August 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 07 when Mente Michael sold 66,211 shares for $52.81 per share. The transaction valued at 3,496,524 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Karanikolas Michael sold 66,211 shares of RVLV for $3,496,524 on Apr 07. The CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $52.81 per share. On Apr 07, another insider, MMMK Development, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 66,211 shares for $52.81 each. As a result, the insider received 3,496,524 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Revolve’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RVLV has reached a high of $63.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.46.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.3M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 73.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.48M. Shares short for RVLV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.69M with a Short Ratio of 10.26M, compared to 12.24M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.31% and a Short% of Float of 36.69%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.71. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.16 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $258.11M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $265M to a low estimate of $241.16M. As of the current estimate, Revolve Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $244.06M, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $244.72M, an increase of 2.00% less than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $270.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $231.4M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RVLV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $891.39M, up 20.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.35B and the low estimate is $1.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.