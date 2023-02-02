A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA)

The price of Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) closed at $1.04 in the last session, down -6.31% from day before closing price of $1.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 960888 shares were traded. SOPA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SOPA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOPA has reached a high of $5.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2154, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7143.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SOPA traded on average about 184.17K shares per day over the past 3-months and 339.11k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 25.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.02M. Insiders hold about 37.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SOPA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 305.85k with a Short Ratio of 0.30M, compared to 379.21k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.21% and a Short% of Float of 1.79%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.99 and -$1.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.04. EPS for the following year is -$0.64, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.41 and -$0.88.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOPA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.14M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $520k, up 1,792.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $54.01M and the low estimate is $29.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 326.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.