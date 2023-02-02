ALV (Autoliv Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) closed at $91.57 down -0.60% from its previous closing price of $92.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 780477 shares were traded. ALV stock price reached its highest trading level at $92.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $90.15.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Autoliv Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on December 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $86 from $84 previously.

On June 28, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $86.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $103 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Mogefors Svante sold 1,000 shares for $89.00 per share. The transaction valued at 89,000 led to the insider holds 11,739 shares of the business.

Swahn Christian sold 450 shares of ALV for $35,082 on Sep 02. The insider now owns 1,019 shares after completing the transaction at $77.96 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, Oldorff Frithjof, who serves as the President, Autoliv Europe of the company, sold 581 shares for $77.96 each. As a result, the insider received 45,295 and left with 3,912 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Autoliv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALV has reached a high of $105.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.06.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALV has traded an average of 701.49K shares per day and 965.37k over the past ten days. A total of 87.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.99M. Insiders hold about 0.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ALV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.26M with a Short Ratio of 1.77M, compared to 1.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.45% and a Short% of Float of 1.46%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ALV is 2.64, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.20%. The current Payout Ratio is 66.00% for ALV, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1388:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.91 and a low estimate of $1.52, while EPS last year was $1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.45, with high estimates of $1.91 and low estimates of $0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.73 and $3.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.36. EPS for the following year is $6.91, with 19 analysts recommending between $8.68 and $5.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.46B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.66B to a low estimate of $2.33B. As of the current estimate, Autoliv Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.12B, an estimated increase of 16.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.18B, an increase of 2.60% less than the figure of $16.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.43B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.76B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.23B, up 8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.32B and the low estimate is $8.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.