An investigation into First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)’s technical aspects

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 550689 shares were traded. FHB stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.21.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FHB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 25, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $34.

Compass Point Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 24, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $29.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 18.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FHB has reached a high of $30.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.30.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 519.74K shares per day over the past 3-months and 597.19k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 127.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.89M. Shares short for FHB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.29M with a Short Ratio of 3.50M, compared to 4.67M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.36% and a Short% of Float of 5.26%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FHB’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.04, compared to 1.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.00.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.07 and $1.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.03. EPS for the following year is $2.35, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.54 and $2.2.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $211.45M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $213.2M to a low estimate of $208M. As of the current estimate, First Hawaiian Inc.’s year-ago sales were $182.7M, an estimated increase of 15.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $219.92M, an increase of 33.70% over than the figure of $15.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $225.05M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $217.2M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FHB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $802.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $791M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $797.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $636.64M, up 25.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $898.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $915.62M and the low estimate is $871.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.