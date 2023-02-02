An overall feel about IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) closed at $0.38 down -4.71% from its previous closing price of $0.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0188 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1270607 shares were traded. IRNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3662.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of IronNet Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on September 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $1 from $2.25 previously.

On September 15, 2022, BTIG Research Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $0.15.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 when Closser Donald sold 9,741 shares for $0.68 per share. The transaction valued at 6,624 led to the insider holds 920,431 shares of the business.

Closser Donald sold 9,220 shares of IRNT for $5,716 on Oct 06. The Chief Product Officer now owns 930,172 shares after completing the transaction at $0.62 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, Closser Donald, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 9,289 shares for $1.92 each. As a result, the insider received 17,835 and left with 939,392 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IRNT has reached a high of $7.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3512, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5622.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IRNT has traded an average of 1.91M shares per day and 2.97M over the past ten days. A total of 101.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.13M. Insiders hold about 12.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.40% stake in the company. Shares short for IRNT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.29M with a Short Ratio of 4.59M, compared to 3.32M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.23% and a Short% of Float of 6.18%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.72. EPS for the following year is -$0.53, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.5 and -$0.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IRNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.54M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.54M, down -5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.95M and the low estimate is $25.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.