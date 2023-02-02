Analysis of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO): Selected Notes

The closing price of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO) was $7.97 for the day, up 3.24% from the previous closing price of $7.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1344461 shares were traded. ALLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.57.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ALLO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.60 and its Current Ratio is at 11.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on January 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $11 from $20 previously.

On January 06, 2023, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $12.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on December 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when Bhavnagri Veer sold 3,000 shares for $7.04 per share. The transaction valued at 21,120 led to the insider holds 580,677 shares of the business.

Bhavnagri Veer sold 5,602 shares of ALLO for $42,186 on Dec 15. The General Counsel now owns 583,677 shares after completing the transaction at $7.53 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, WITTE OWEN N., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $17.25 each. As a result, the insider received 86,250 and left with 218,271 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5681.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLO has reached a high of $17.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.29.

Shares Statistics:

ALLO traded an average of 1.99M shares per day over the past three months and 2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 143.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.54M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 30.05M with a Short Ratio of 34.16M, compared to 22.22M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.90% and a Short% of Float of 33.46%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.53 and a low estimate of -$0.91, while EPS last year was -$0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.71, with high estimates of -$0.5 and low estimates of -$0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.14 and -$2.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.45. EPS for the following year is -$2.85, with 18 analysts recommending between -$2.13 and -$3.36.