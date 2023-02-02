Are analysts optimistic about ContraFect Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CFRX) stock?

The closing price of ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) was $0.07 for the day, down -5.33% from the previous closing price of $0.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0040 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15612038 shares were traded. CFRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0714 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0660.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CFRX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 14, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $1.

WBB Securities Upgraded its Speculative Buy to Buy on February 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CFRX has reached a high of $4.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1131, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1775.

Shares Statistics:

CFRX traded an average of 9.49M shares per day over the past three months and 44.85M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 39.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.42M. Insiders hold about 4.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CFRX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 374.88k with a Short Ratio of 1.05M, compared to 324.86k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.95% and a Short% of Float of 1.34%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.07 and -$1.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.35. EPS for the following year is -$1.14, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.95 and -$1.33.