Are analysts optimistic about Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LTRPA) stock?

The closing price of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPA) was $1.33 for the day, up 4.72% from the previous closing price of $1.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 544776 shares were traded. LTRPA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2400.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of LTRPA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 16, 2018, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a In-line rating and target price of $12.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Henderson Dustin bought 1,000 shares for $0.69 per share. The transaction valued at 690 led to the insider holds 197,569 shares of the business.

Henderson Dustin bought 15,000 shares of LTRPA for $12,750 on Nov 28. The Shareholder now owns 196,569 shares after completing the transaction at $0.85 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Henderson Dustin, who serves as the Shareholder of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $0.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 22,500 and bolstered with 181,569 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Liberty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LTRPA has reached a high of $2.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8766, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0581.

Shares Statistics:

LTRPA traded an average of 467.06K shares per day over the past three months and 285.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 76.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.34M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LTRPA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 764.14k with a Short Ratio of 0.95M, compared to 892.87k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.01% and a Short% of Float of 1.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.