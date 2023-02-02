Are analysts optimistic about The Macerich Company’s (NYSE:MAC) stock?

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) closed the day trading at $13.89 up 1.09% from the previous closing price of $13.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1900828 shares were traded. MAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.38.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MAC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 18, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $14.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on November 04, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $23.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Zecchini Christopher J sold 2,000 shares for $12.65 per share. The transaction valued at 25,302 led to the insider holds 7,458 shares of the business.

Volk Kenneth bought 10,000 shares of MAC for $75,750 on Sep 26. The EVP, Business Development now owns 46,924 shares after completing the transaction at $7.58 per share. On Sep 26, another insider, Kingsmore Scott W, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $7.54 each. As a result, the insider paid 30,180 and bolstered with 36,310 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAC has reached a high of $17.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.00.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MAC traded about 1.91M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MAC traded about 1.4M shares per day. A total of 215.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 206.00M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MAC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.71M with a Short Ratio of 13.36M, compared to 14.62M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.32% and a Short% of Float of 10.31%.

Dividends & Splits

MAC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.68, up from 1.55 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.81%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.67.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.18 and -$0.25.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $204.05M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $221.1M to a low estimate of $186.99M. As of the current estimate, The Macerich Company’s year-ago sales were $212.14M, an estimated decrease of -3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $222.95M, a decrease of -2.80% over than the figure of -$3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $238.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $207.5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $879.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $728.63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $797.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $847.44M, down -5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $818.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $916.9M and the low estimate is $764M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.