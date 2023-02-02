As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) offers stability

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) closed the day trading at $26.30 down -0.34% from the previous closing price of $26.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1919376 shares were traded. ORI stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.94.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ORI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 79.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on April 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $28 from $30 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when KENNEDY MICHAEL DENARD bought 295 shares for $24.13 per share. The transaction valued at 7,118 led to the insider holds 10,272 shares of the business.

KENNEDY MICHAEL DENARD bought 295 shares of ORI for $7,222 on Dec 01. The Director now owns 9,977 shares after completing the transaction at $24.48 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, KENNEDY MICHAEL DENARD, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 295 shares for $23.33 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,882 and bolstered with 9,682 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Old’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORI has reached a high of $26.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.12.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ORI traded about 1.41M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ORI traded about 1.92M shares per day. A total of 303.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 281.09M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ORI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.53M with a Short Ratio of 3.89M, compared to 3.54M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 1.23%.

Dividends & Splits

ORI’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.92, up from 0.85 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.90. The current Payout Ratio is 27.80% for ORI, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 02, 2006 when the company split stock in a 5:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was $0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.65 and $2.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.48. EPS for the following year is $2.43, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.6 and $2.35.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $1.71B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.71B to a low estimate of $1.71B. As of the current estimate, Old Republic International Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.27B, an estimated decrease of -24.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.7B, a decrease of -17.30% over than the figure of -$24.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.7B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.58B, down -10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.2B and the low estimate is $7.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.