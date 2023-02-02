Considering BrightSpire Capital Inc. (BRSP) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $7.62 in the prior trading day, BrightSpire Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRSP) closed at $7.69, up 0.92%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 527289 shares were traded. BRSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.52.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BRSP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 18, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $9.50.

On December 17, 2021, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $11.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on December 17, 2021, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when RICE CATHERINE bought 7,000 shares for $7.19 per share. The transaction valued at 50,316 led to the insider holds 65,138 shares of the business.

Palame David A bought 2,500 shares of BRSP for $17,850 on Jun 16. The insider now owns 314,079 shares after completing the transaction at $7.14 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Witt Andrew Elmore, who serves as the insider of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $7.18 each. As a result, the insider paid 71,800 and bolstered with 368,211 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BrightSpire’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRSP has reached a high of $9.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.76.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 554.22K shares per day over the past 3-months and 382.41k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 126.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.19M. Insiders hold about 1.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BRSP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.64M with a Short Ratio of 1.28M, compared to 1.6M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.05% and a Short% of Float of 2.85%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BRSP’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.40, compared to 0.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.97 and $0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.95. EPS for the following year is $1.03, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.07 and $0.99.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $32.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $33.3M to a low estimate of $30.6M. As of the current estimate, BrightSpire Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $26.38M, an estimated increase of 22.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $32.67M, an increase of 26.90% over than the figure of $22.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $34.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $30.4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRSP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $129.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $123.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $127.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $102.63M, up 24.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $136.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $140.7M and the low estimate is $129.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.