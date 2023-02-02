Considering QuantumScape Corporation (QS) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $8.51 in the prior trading day, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) closed at $8.74, up 2.70%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4401734 shares were traded. QS stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.25.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of QS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 25.70 and its Current Ratio is at 25.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on December 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $5 from $8 previously.

On September 29, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $10.Truist initiated its Hold rating on September 29, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 23 when Singh Mohit sold 8,500 shares for $7.80 per share. The transaction valued at 66,303 led to the insider holds 277,794 shares of the business.

Singh Mohit sold 25,500 shares of QS for $191,918 on Jan 12. The Chief Development Officer now owns 277,794 shares after completing the transaction at $7.53 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Singh Mohit, who serves as the Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 8,500 shares for $7.56 each. As a result, the insider received 64,230 and left with 277,794 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QS has reached a high of $22.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.77.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.44M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.98M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 434.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 260.83M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.70% stake in the company. Shares short for QS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 51.41M with a Short Ratio of 62.85M, compared to 49.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.88% and a Short% of Float of 18.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.88. EPS for the following year is -$0.83, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.6 and -$1.13.