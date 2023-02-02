Considering Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: STOK) closed at $9.26 in the last session, down -7.03% from day before closing price of $9.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4860410 shares were traded. STOK stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.96.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at STOK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.20 and its Current Ratio is at 9.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $9 from $22 previously.

On October 24, 2022, SVB Leerink Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $30.

On January 31, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on January 31, 2022, with a $50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 39.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STOK has reached a high of $26.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.98.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, STOK traded on average about 333.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 109.62k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 39.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.97M. Shares short for STOK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.15M with a Short Ratio of 3.86M, compared to 5.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.06% and a Short% of Float of 22.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.63 and a low estimate of -$0.73, while EPS last year was -$0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.69, with high estimates of -$0.58 and low estimates of -$0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.48 and -$2.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.65. EPS for the following year is -$2.91, with 10 analysts recommending between -$2.6 and -$3.18.