Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) closed the day trading at $12.29 up 1.99% from the previous closing price of $12.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 885209 shares were traded. CTKB stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.89.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CTKB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.50 and its Current Ratio is at 10.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 24 when Jeanmonod Patrik sold 3,500 shares for $11.05 per share. The transaction valued at 38,675 led to the insider holds 76,132 shares of the business.

Yan Ming sold 20,000 shares of CTKB for $220,600 on Jan 19. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 7,946,833 shares after completing the transaction at $11.03 per share. On Jan 09, another insider, Jiang Wenbin, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $10.66 each. As a result, the insider received 213,200 and left with 7,740,314 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTKB has reached a high of $16.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.11.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CTKB traded about 595.60K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CTKB traded about 688.05k shares per day. A total of 134.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.55M. Insiders hold about 11.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CTKB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.77M with a Short Ratio of 3.97M, compared to 2.75M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.80% and a Short% of Float of 3.75%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.11 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.13, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.22 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $43.29M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $43.96M to a low estimate of $42.9M. As of the current estimate, Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $33.39M, an estimated increase of 29.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $47.87M, an increase of 23.10% less than the figure of $29.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $49.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $46.7M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTKB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $167.94M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $164.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $166.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $127.95M, up 30.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $214.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $222M and the low estimate is $201.92M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.