How is BorgWarner Inc.’s (NYSE: BWA) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $47.28 in the prior trading day, BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) closed at $48.28, up 2.12%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1944727 shares were traded. BWA stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.20.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BWA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $50 from $78 previously.

On December 07, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $49.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on November 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $45.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when CALAWAY TONIT M sold 6,305 shares for $40.46 per share. The transaction valued at 255,101 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

CALAWAY TONIT M sold 17,543 shares of BWA for $706,474 on Jun 01. The EVP, CAO, Gen Counsel & Sec now owns 40,380 shares after completing the transaction at $40.27 per share. On May 17, another insider, CALAWAY TONIT M, who serves as the EVP, CAO, Gen Counsel & Sec of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $38.75 each. As a result, the insider received 155,016 and left with 57,923 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BorgWarner’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BWA has reached a high of $47.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.22.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.82M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.58M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 234.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 232.91M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BWA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.12M with a Short Ratio of 4.80M, compared to 5.85M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.16% and a Short% of Float of 2.44%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BWA’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.68, compared to 0.68 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.67. The current Payout Ratio is 19.70% for BWA, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 16, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.33 and a low estimate of $0.99, while EPS last year was $1.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.24 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.58 and $4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.27. EPS for the following year is $4.93, with 19 analysts recommending between $5.8 and $4.4.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $3.99B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.22B to a low estimate of $3.75B. As of the current estimate, BorgWarner Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.65B, an estimated increase of 9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.05B, an increase of 4.60% less than the figure of $9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.49B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BWA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.84B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.36B and the low estimate is $15.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.